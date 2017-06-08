FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Spanish manager Gracia leaves Russia's Rubin Kazan
#Sports News
June 8, 2017 / 12:53 PM / 2 months ago

Spanish manager Gracia leaves Russia's Rubin Kazan

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Spanish manager Javi Gracia has parted ways with Russian Premier League side Rubin Kazan, the club said on Thursday.

Rubin, which finished ninth in the league last season, said in a statement it had reached an agreement with Gracia on the early termination of his contract, without providing any further details.

The 47-year-old Spaniard, who joined Rubin last year, has also managed Spanish sides including Malaga, Osasuna and Almeria.

Reporting by Moscow Newsroom; Editing by Angus MacSwan

