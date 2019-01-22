Factbox: Cardiff City striker Emiliano Sala

Football Soccer - FC Nantes v OGC Nice - France Ligue 1 - La Beaujoire Stadium, Nantes, France - 18/03/2017 - Nantes' Emiliano Sala reacts. Picture taken March 18, 2017. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

(Reuters) - Cardiff City’s record signing striker Emiliano Sala was on board a light aircraft that went missing over the English Channel late on Monday.

Following are facts about Sala, who joined the Premier League side from Nantes this week in a deal British media reported was worth about 17 million euros ($19.3 million):

- Born Emiliano Raul Sala Taffarel in Argentina’s Santa Fe Province on October 31, 1990

- Began his playing career as a youth at Argentinian side Club Proyecto Crecer, before heading to France where he signed for Girondins de Bordeaux

- The striker made his debut for the club in 2012 before going on loan to French sides Chamois Niortais and Caen

- He joined Nantes in 2015 and has scored 42 goals for the French Ligue 1 side so far

- Sala had scored 12 goals this season in France’s Ligue 1 to rank fifth among top scorers behind Kylian Mbappe (17), Edinson Cavani (14), Neymar Jr and Nicolas Pepe (13)

