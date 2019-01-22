Cardiff City's Sala was on board missing plane - French sources

FILE PHOTO: Football Soccer - FC Nantes v OGC Nice - France Ligue 1 - La Beaujoire Stadium, Nantes, France - 18/03/2017 - Nantes' Emiliano Sala in action. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe/File photo

PARIS (Reuters) - Premier League soccer player Emiliano Sala was on board a single-engine light aircraft that lost radar contact while flying over the English Channel late on Monday evening, a French police official and a second source said.

Guernsey’s coastguard said it received an alert at 20:23 local time from air traffic control that a small aircraft had gone missing approximately 15 miles north of Guernsey.

No trace of the aircraft, carrying Sala from the French city of Nantes to Cardiff, has been found so far.