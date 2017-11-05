FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Soccer: Celtic surpass their own British record
November 5, 2017 / 5:25 AM / Updated 5 hours ago

Soccer: Celtic surpass their own British record

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Scottish champions Celtic thrashed St Johnstone 4-0 away to break their own 100-year-old British record by stretching their unbeaten domestic run to 63 matches on Saturday.

Brendan Rodgers’s side equalled the 62-match mark last week with a draw at home to Kilmarnock but got back to winning ways, after a midweek Champions League defeat by Bayern Munich, with an easy victory.

Scott Sinclair, Moussa Dembele and Olivier Ntcham were all on target with Steven Anderson also scoring an own goal.

Celtic beat the previous record they shared with Willie Maley’s Celtic side who went 62 unbeaten between 1915 and 1917.

Reporting by Martyn Herman; Editing by Toby Davis

