7 days ago
UPDATE 1-Soccer-Scottish Premiership results and standings
India's war on cash had valuable benefits
India's war on cash had valuable benefits
India this week
India this week
Movie Review: Toilet - Ek Prem Katha
Movie Review: Toilet - Ek Prem Katha
August 5, 2017 / 1:23 PM / 7 days ago

UPDATE 1-Soccer-Scottish Premiership results and standings

2 Min Read

    Aug 5 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Scottish Premiership matches on Saturday 
Saturday, August 5
Celtic     4 Hearts          1  
Dundee     1 Ross County     2  
Hibernian  3 Partick Thistle 1  
Kilmarnock 1 St. Johnstone   2  
   Standings           P W D L F A Pts 
1  Celtic              1 1 0 0 4 1 3   
2  Hibernian           1 1 0 0 3 1 3   
3  Ross County         1 1 0 0 2 1 3   
3  St. Johnstone       1 1 0 0 2 1 3   
-------------------------
   Aberdeen            0 0 0 0 0 0 0   
   Hamilton Academical 0 0 0 0 0 0 0   
   Motherwell          0 0 0 0 0 0 0   
   Rangers             0 0 0 0 0 0 0   
-------------------------
9  Dundee              1 0 0 1 1 2 0   
9  Kilmarnock          1 0 0 1 1 2 0   
11 Partick Thistle     1 0 0 1 1 3 0   
12 Hearts              1 0 0 1 1 4 0   
1-4:  Championship play-off 
9-12: Relegation play-off   
Next Fixtures (GMT):                               
Sunday, August 6     
Motherwell           v Rangers             (1230)  
Aberdeen             v Hamilton Academical (1400)

