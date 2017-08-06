UPDATE 1-Soccer-Scottish Premiership results and standings

Aug 6 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Scottish Premiership matches on Sunday Sunday, August 6 Aberdeen 2 Hamilton Academical 0 Motherwell 1 Rangers 2 Saturday, August 5 Celtic 4 Hearts 1 Dundee 1 Ross County 2 Hibernian 3 Partick Thistle 1 Kilmarnock 1 St. Johnstone 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Celtic 1 1 0 0 4 1 3 2 Hibernian 1 1 0 0 3 1 3 3 Aberdeen 1 1 0 0 2 0 3 4 Rangers 1 1 0 0 2 1 3 4 Ross County 1 1 0 0 2 1 3 4 St. Johnstone 1 1 0 0 2 1 3 ------------------------- 7 Dundee 1 0 0 1 1 2 0 7 Kilmarnock 1 0 0 1 1 2 0 7 Motherwell 1 0 0 1 1 2 0 10 Partick Thistle 1 0 0 1 1 3 0 11 Hamilton Academical 1 0 0 1 0 2 0 12 Hearts 1 0 0 1 1 4 0 1-6: Championship play-off 7-12: Relegation play-off