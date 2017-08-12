FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 days ago
Soccer-Scottish Premiership results and standings
#Breakingviews
#NorthKorea
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
July wholesale inflation rate picks up for first time in 5 months
Economy
July wholesale inflation rate picks up for first time in 5 months
Memories of border bloodshed still fresh
India at 70
Memories of border bloodshed still fresh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Soccer News
August 12, 2017 / 3:59 PM / 2 days ago

Soccer-Scottish Premiership results and standings

1 Min Read

    Aug 12 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Scottish Premiership matches on Saturday 
Saturday, August 12 
Hamilton Academical 3 Dundee     0  
Kilmarnock          0 Hearts     1  
Rangers             2 Hibernian  3  
Ross County         1 Aberdeen   2  
St. Johnstone       4 Motherwell 1  
Friday, August 11   
Partick Thistle     0 Celtic     1  
   Standings           P W D L F A Pts 
1  St. Johnstone       2 2 0 0 6 2 6   
2  Celtic              2 2 0 0 5 1 6   
3  Hibernian           2 2 0 0 6 3 6   
4  Aberdeen            2 2 0 0 4 1 6   
5  Hamilton Academical 2 1 0 1 3 2 3   
6  Rangers             2 1 0 1 4 4 3   
-------------------------
7  Ross County         2 1 0 1 3 3 3   
8  Hearts              2 1 0 1 2 4 3   
9  Kilmarnock          2 0 0 2 1 3 0   
10 Partick Thistle     2 0 0 2 1 4 0   
11 Motherwell          2 0 0 2 2 6 0   
12 Dundee              2 0 0 2 1 5 0   
1-6:  Championship play-off 
7-12: Relegation play-off

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.