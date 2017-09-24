FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Soccer-Scottish Premiership results and standings
Sections
Featured
China to continue opening its economy, deepen reforms: Xi
China
China to continue opening its economy, deepen reforms: Xi
After victory over Islamic State in Raqqa, Kurds face tricky peace
Syria
After victory over Islamic State in Raqqa, Kurds face tricky peace
GRAPHIC: Central bank watching and currency bets
Markets
GRAPHIC: Central bank watching and currency bets
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Soccer News
September 24, 2017 / 1:13 PM / in 24 days

Soccer-Scottish Premiership results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Sept 24 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Scottish Premiership matches on Sunday 
Sunday, September 24
Motherwell      0 Aberdeen            1  
Saturday, September 23
Kilmarnock      1 Dundee              1  
Partick Thistle 1 Hearts              1  
Rangers         0 Celtic              2  
Ross County     0 Hibernian           1  
St. Johnstone   2 Hamilton Academical 1  
   Standings           P W D L F  A  Pts 
1  Celtic              7 6 1 0 18 3  19  
2  Aberdeen            7 5 2 0 12 6  17  
3  St. Johnstone       7 4 2 1 13 8  14  
4  Hibernian           7 3 3 1 12 10 12  
5  Rangers             7 3 2 2 13 10 11  
6  Motherwell          7 3 1 3 10 10 10  
-------------------------
7  Hearts              7 2 3 2 6  8  9   
8  Hamilton Academical 7 2 1 4 11 13 7   
9  Dundee              7 1 2 4 8  15 5   
10 Ross County         7 1 1 5 5  14 4   
11 Partick Thistle     7 0 3 4 8  13 3   
12 Kilmarnock          7 0 3 4 5  11 3   
1-6:  Championship play-off 
7-12: Relegation play-off

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.