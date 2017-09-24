Soccer-Scottish Premiership results and standings

Sept 24 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Scottish Premiership matches on Sunday Sunday, September 24 Motherwell 0 Aberdeen 1 Saturday, September 23 Kilmarnock 1 Dundee 1 Partick Thistle 1 Hearts 1 Rangers 0 Celtic 2 Ross County 0 Hibernian 1 St. Johnstone 2 Hamilton Academical 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Celtic 7 6 1 0 18 3 19 2 Aberdeen 7 5 2 0 12 6 17 3 St. Johnstone 7 4 2 1 13 8 14 4 Hibernian 7 3 3 1 12 10 12 5 Rangers 7 3 2 2 13 10 11 6 Motherwell 7 3 1 3 10 10 10 ------------------------- 7 Hearts 7 2 3 2 6 8 9 8 Hamilton Academical 7 2 1 4 11 13 7 9 Dundee 7 1 2 4 8 15 5 10 Ross County 7 1 1 5 5 14 4 11 Partick Thistle 7 0 3 4 8 13 3 12 Kilmarnock 7 0 3 4 5 11 3 1-6: Championship play-off 7-12: Relegation play-off