Soccer-Scottish Premiership results and standings
August 11, 2017 / 8:37 PM / 2 months ago

Soccer-Scottish Premiership results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Aug 11 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Scottish Premiership matches on Friday 
Friday, August 11
Partick Thistle 0 Celtic 1  
   Standings           P W D L F A Pts 
1  Celtic              2 2 0 0 5 1 6   
2  Hibernian           1 1 0 0 3 1 3   
3  Aberdeen            1 1 0 0 2 0 3   
4  Rangers             1 1 0 0 2 1 3   
4  Ross County         1 1 0 0 2 1 3   
4  St. Johnstone       1 1 0 0 2 1 3   
-------------------------
7  Dundee              1 0 0 1 1 2 0   
7  Kilmarnock          1 0 0 1 1 2 0   
7  Motherwell          1 0 0 1 1 2 0   
10 Hamilton Academical 1 0 0 1 0 2 0   
11 Hearts              1 0 0 1 1 4 0   
11 Partick Thistle     2 0 0 2 1 4 0   
1-6:  Championship play-off 
7-12: Relegation play-off   
Next Fixtures (GMT):                      
Saturday, August 12  
Hamilton Academical  v Dundee     (1400)  
Kilmarnock           v Hearts     (1400)  
Rangers              v Hibernian  (1400)  
Ross County          v Aberdeen   (1400)  
St. Johnstone        v Motherwell (1400)

