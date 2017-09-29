FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Soccer-Scottish Premiership results and standings
#Soccer News
September 29, 2017 / 8:40 PM / 18 days ago

Soccer-Scottish Premiership results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Sept 29 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Scottish Premiership matches on Friday 
Friday, September 29
Hamilton Academical 1 Rangers 4  
   Standings           P W D L F  A  Pts 
1  Celtic              7 6 1 0 18 3  19  
2  Aberdeen            7 5 2 0 12 6  17  
3  Rangers             8 4 2 2 17 11 14  
4  St. Johnstone       7 4 2 1 13 8  14  
5  Hibernian           7 3 3 1 12 10 12  
6  Motherwell          7 3 1 3 10 10 10  
-------------------------
7  Hearts              7 2 3 2 6  8  9   
8  Hamilton Academical 8 2 1 5 12 17 7   
9  Dundee              7 1 2 4 8  15 5   
10 Ross County         7 1 1 5 5  14 4   
11 Partick Thistle     7 0 3 4 8  13 3   
12 Kilmarnock          7 0 3 4 5  11 3   
1-6:  Championship play-off 
7-12: Relegation play-off   
Next Fixtures (GMT):                           
Saturday, September 30
Aberdeen             v St. Johnstone   (1400)  
Celtic               v Hibernian       (1400)  
Dundee               v Hearts          (1400)  
Kilmarnock           v Ross County     (1400)  
Motherwell           v Partick Thistle (1400)

