Soccer-Scottish Premiership results and standings

Sept 29 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Scottish Premiership matches on Friday Friday, September 29 Hamilton Academical 1 Rangers 4 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Celtic 7 6 1 0 18 3 19 2 Aberdeen 7 5 2 0 12 6 17 3 Rangers 8 4 2 2 17 11 14 4 St. Johnstone 7 4 2 1 13 8 14 5 Hibernian 7 3 3 1 12 10 12 6 Motherwell 7 3 1 3 10 10 10 ------------------------- 7 Hearts 7 2 3 2 6 8 9 8 Hamilton Academical 8 2 1 5 12 17 7 9 Dundee 7 1 2 4 8 15 5 10 Ross County 7 1 1 5 5 14 4 11 Partick Thistle 7 0 3 4 8 13 3 12 Kilmarnock 7 0 3 4 5 11 3 1-6: Championship play-off 7-12: Relegation play-off Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, September 30 Aberdeen v St. Johnstone (1400) Celtic v Hibernian (1400) Dundee v Hearts (1400) Kilmarnock v Ross County (1400) Motherwell v Partick Thistle (1400)