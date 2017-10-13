FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Soccer-Scottish Premiership results and standings
October 13, 2017 / 8:36 PM / in 8 days

Soccer-Scottish Premiership results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Oct 13 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Scottish Premiership matches on Friday 
Friday, October 13
St. Johnstone 0 Rangers 3  
   Standings           P W D L F  A  Pts 
1  Celtic              8 6 2 0 20 5  20  
2  Aberdeen            8 6 2 0 15 6  20  
3  Rangers             9 5 2 2 20 11 17  
4  St. Johnstone       9 4 2 3 13 14 14  
5  Motherwell          8 4 1 3 13 10 13  
6  Hibernian           8 3 4 1 14 12 13  
-------------------------
7  Hearts              8 2 3 3 7  10 9   
8  Dundee              8 2 2 4 10 16 8   
9  Hamilton Academical 8 2 1 5 12 17 7   
10 Ross County         8 2 1 5 7  14 7   
11 Partick Thistle     8 0 3 5 8  16 3   
12 Kilmarnock          8 0 3 5 5  13 3   
1-6:  Championship play-off 
7-12: Relegation play-off   
Next Fixtures (GMT):                      
Saturday, October 14 
Celtic               v Dundee     (1400)  
Hamilton Academical  v Motherwell (1400)  
Hibernian            v Aberdeen   (1400)  
Partick Thistle      v Kilmarnock (1400)  
Ross County          v Hearts     (1400)

