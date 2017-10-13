Soccer-Scottish Premiership results and standings

Oct 13 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Scottish Premiership matches on Friday Friday, October 13 St. Johnstone 0 Rangers 3 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Celtic 8 6 2 0 20 5 20 2 Aberdeen 8 6 2 0 15 6 20 3 Rangers 9 5 2 2 20 11 17 4 St. Johnstone 9 4 2 3 13 14 14 5 Motherwell 8 4 1 3 13 10 13 6 Hibernian 8 3 4 1 14 12 13 ------------------------- 7 Hearts 8 2 3 3 7 10 9 8 Dundee 8 2 2 4 10 16 8 9 Hamilton Academical 8 2 1 5 12 17 7 10 Ross County 8 2 1 5 7 14 7 11 Partick Thistle 8 0 3 5 8 16 3 12 Kilmarnock 8 0 3 5 5 13 3 1-6: Championship play-off 7-12: Relegation play-off Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, October 14 Celtic v Dundee (1400) Hamilton Academical v Motherwell (1400) Hibernian v Aberdeen (1400) Partick Thistle v Kilmarnock (1400) Ross County v Hearts (1400)