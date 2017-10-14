FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Soccer-Scottish Premiership results and standings
Sections
Featured
Movie Review: Golmaal Again
Bollywood
Movie Review: Golmaal Again
Toxic firecracker haze darkens Delhi after festival of lights
Pollution
Toxic firecracker haze darkens Delhi after festival of lights
Our best photos from India this week
Photo Focus
Our best photos from India this week
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Soccer News
October 14, 2017 / 4:04 PM / 7 days ago

Soccer-Scottish Premiership results and standings

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

    Oct 14 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Scottish Premiership matches on Saturday 
Saturday, October 14
Celtic              1 Dundee     0  
Hamilton Academical 1 Motherwell 2  
Hibernian           0 Aberdeen   1  
Partick Thistle     0 Kilmarnock 2  
Ross County         1 Hearts     2  
Friday, October 13  
St. Johnstone       0 Rangers    3  
   Standings           P W D L F  A  Pts 
1  Celtic              9 7 2 0 21 5  23  
2  Aberdeen            9 7 2 0 16 6  23  
3  Rangers             9 5 2 2 20 11 17  
4  Motherwell          9 5 1 3 15 11 16  
5  St. Johnstone       9 4 2 3 13 14 14  
6  Hibernian           9 3 4 2 14 13 13  
-------------------------
7  Hearts              9 3 3 3 9  11 12  
8  Dundee              9 2 2 5 10 17 8   
9  Hamilton Academical 9 2 1 6 13 19 7   
10 Ross County         9 2 1 6 8  16 7   
11 Kilmarnock          9 1 3 5 7  13 6   
12 Partick Thistle     9 0 3 6 8  18 3   
1-6:  Championship play-off 
7-12: Relegation play-off

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.