Soccer-Scottish Premiership results and standings

Oct 14 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Scottish Premiership matches on Saturday Saturday, October 14 Celtic 1 Dundee 0 Hamilton Academical 1 Motherwell 2 Hibernian 0 Aberdeen 1 Partick Thistle 0 Kilmarnock 2 Ross County 1 Hearts 2 Friday, October 13 St. Johnstone 0 Rangers 3 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Celtic 9 7 2 0 21 5 23 2 Aberdeen 9 7 2 0 16 6 23 3 Rangers 9 5 2 2 20 11 17 4 Motherwell 9 5 1 3 15 11 16 5 St. Johnstone 9 4 2 3 13 14 14 6 Hibernian 9 3 4 2 14 13 13 ------------------------- 7 Hearts 9 3 3 3 9 11 12 8 Dundee 9 2 2 5 10 17 8 9 Hamilton Academical 9 2 1 6 13 19 7 10 Ross County 9 2 1 6 8 16 7 11 Kilmarnock 9 1 3 5 7 13 6 12 Partick Thistle 9 0 3 6 8 18 3 1-6: Championship play-off 7-12: Relegation play-off