Soccer-Scottish Premiership results and standings

Dec 3 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Scottish Premiership matches on Sunday Sunday, December 3 Aberdeen 1 Rangers 2 Saturday, December 2 Celtic 5 Motherwell 1 Hearts 1 Hamilton Academical 1 Partick Thistle 0 Hibernian 1 Ross County 0 Dundee 2 St. Johnstone 1 Kilmarnock 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Celtic 15 11 4 0 36 8 37 2 Rangers 16 9 3 4 33 18 30 3 Aberdeen 16 9 3 4 24 20 30 4 Hibernian 16 8 5 3 24 17 29 5 Motherwell 15 7 2 6 22 21 23 6 Hearts 16 4 6 6 14 19 18 ------------------------- 7 St. Johnstone 15 5 3 7 16 23 18 8 Hamilton Academical 16 4 5 7 23 26 17 9 Dundee 16 4 3 9 17 26 15 10 Kilmarnock 16 3 6 7 14 23 15 11 Ross County 16 4 3 9 14 24 15 12 Partick Thistle 15 2 5 8 12 24 11 1-6: Championship play-off 7-12: Relegation play-off