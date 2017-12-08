FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Soccer News
December 8, 2017 / 9:41 PM / Updated 13 hours ago

Soccer-Scottish Premiership results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Dec 8 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Scottish Premiership matches on Friday 
Friday, December 8
Dundee 0 Aberdeen 1  
   Standings           P  W  D L  F  A  Pts 
1  Celtic              15 11 4 0  36 8  37  
2  Aberdeen            17 10 3 4  25 20 33  
3  Rangers             16 9  3 4  33 18 30  
4  Hibernian           16 8  5 3  24 17 29  
5  Motherwell          15 7  2 6  22 21 23  
6  Hearts              16 4  6 6  14 19 18  
-------------------------
7  St. Johnstone       15 5  3 7  16 23 18  
8  Hamilton Academical 16 4  5 7  23 26 17  
9  Kilmarnock          16 3  6 7  14 23 15  
10 Dundee              17 4  3 10 17 27 15  
11 Ross County         16 4  3 9  14 24 15  
12 Partick Thistle     15 2  5 8  12 24 11  
1-6:  Championship play-off 
7-12: Relegation play-off   
Next Fixtures (GMT):                           
Saturday, December 9 
Hamilton Academical  v St. Johnstone   (1500)  
Hearts               v Motherwell      (1500)  
Kilmarnock           v Partick Thistle (1500)  
Rangers              v Ross County     (1500)  
Sunday, December 10  
Hibernian            v Celtic          (1230)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.