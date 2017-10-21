FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Soccer-Scottish Premiership results and standings
#Soccer News
October 21, 2017 / 3:58 PM / in 4 days

Soccer-Scottish Premiership results and standings

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

    Oct 21 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Scottish Premiership matches on Saturday 
Saturday, October 21
Hearts          1 St. Johnstone       0  
Partick Thistle 2 Dundee              1  
Ross County     2 Hamilton Academical 1  
   Standings           P  W D L F  A  Pts 
1  Celtic              9  7 2 0 21 5  23  
2  Aberdeen            9  7 2 0 16 6  23  
3  Rangers             9  5 2 2 20 11 17  
4  Motherwell          9  5 1 3 15 11 16  
5  Hearts              10 4 3 3 10 11 15  
6  St. Johnstone       10 4 2 4 13 15 14  
-------------------------
7  Hibernian           9  3 4 2 14 13 13  
8  Ross County         10 3 1 6 10 17 10  
9  Dundee              10 2 2 6 11 19 8   
10 Hamilton Academical 10 2 1 7 14 21 7   
11 Kilmarnock          9  1 3 5 7  13 6   
12 Partick Thistle     10 1 3 6 10 19 6   
1-6:  Championship play-off 
7-12: Relegation play-off

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
