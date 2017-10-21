Soccer-Scottish Premiership results and standings

Oct 21 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Scottish Premiership matches on Saturday Saturday, October 21 Hearts 1 St. Johnstone 0 Partick Thistle 2 Dundee 1 Ross County 2 Hamilton Academical 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Celtic 9 7 2 0 21 5 23 2 Aberdeen 9 7 2 0 16 6 23 3 Rangers 9 5 2 2 20 11 17 4 Motherwell 9 5 1 3 15 11 16 5 Hearts 10 4 3 3 10 11 15 6 St. Johnstone 10 4 2 4 13 15 14 ------------------------- 7 Hibernian 9 3 4 2 14 13 13 8 Ross County 10 3 1 6 10 17 10 9 Dundee 10 2 2 6 11 19 8 10 Hamilton Academical 10 2 1 7 14 21 7 11 Kilmarnock 9 1 3 5 7 13 6 12 Partick Thistle 10 1 3 6 10 19 6 1-6: Championship play-off 7-12: Relegation play-off