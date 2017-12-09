Soccer-Scottish Premiership results and standings

Dec 9 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Scottish Premiership matches on Saturday Saturday, December 9 Hamilton Academical 0 St. Johnstone 1 Hearts 1 Motherwell 0 Kilmarnock 5 Partick Thistle 1 Rangers 2 Ross County 1 Friday, December 8 Dundee 0 Aberdeen 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Celtic 15 11 4 0 36 8 37 2 Rangers 17 10 3 4 35 19 33 3 Aberdeen 17 10 3 4 25 20 33 4 Hibernian 16 8 5 3 24 17 29 5 Motherwell 16 7 2 7 22 22 23 6 Hearts 17 5 6 6 15 19 21 ------------------------- 7 St. Johnstone 16 6 3 7 17 23 21 8 Kilmarnock 17 4 6 7 19 24 18 9 Hamilton Academical 17 4 5 8 23 27 17 10 Dundee 17 4 3 10 17 27 15 11 Ross County 17 4 3 10 15 26 15 12 Partick Thistle 16 2 5 9 13 29 11 1-6: Championship play-off 7-12: Relegation play-off Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, December 10 Hibernian v Celtic (1230)