Soccer-Scottish Premiership results and standings

Oct 24 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Scottish Premiership matches on Tuesday Tuesday, October 24 Hamilton Academical 0 Partick Thistle 0 Hibernian 1 Hearts 0 St. Johnstone 0 Ross County 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Celtic 9 7 2 0 21 5 23 2 Aberdeen 9 7 2 0 16 6 23 3 Rangers 9 5 2 2 20 11 17 4 Motherwell 9 5 1 3 15 11 16 5 Hibernian 10 4 4 2 15 13 16 6 St. Johnstone 11 4 3 4 13 15 15 ------------------------- 7 Hearts 11 4 3 4 10 12 15 8 Ross County 11 3 2 6 10 17 11 9 Hamilton Academical 11 2 2 7 14 21 8 10 Dundee 10 2 2 6 11 19 8 11 Partick Thistle 11 1 4 6 10 19 7 12 Kilmarnock 9 1 3 5 7 13 6 1-6: Championship play-off 7-12: Relegation play-off Next Fixtures (GMT): Wednesday, October 25 Aberdeen v Celtic (1845) Dundee v Motherwell (1845) Rangers v Kilmarnock (1845) Saturday, October 28 Hearts v Rangers (1130) Aberdeen v Ross County (1400) Celtic v Kilmarnock (1400) Dundee v Hamilton Academical (1400) Motherwell v Hibernian (1400) Partick Thistle v St. Johnstone (1400)