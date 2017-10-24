FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Soccer-Scottish Premiership results and standings
October 24, 2017 / 8:39 PM / in 7 hours

Soccer-Scottish Premiership results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Oct 24 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Scottish Premiership matches on Tuesday 
Tuesday, October 24 
Hamilton Academical 0 Partick Thistle 0  
Hibernian           1 Hearts          0  
St. Johnstone       0 Ross County     0  
   Standings           P  W D L F  A  Pts 
1  Celtic              9  7 2 0 21 5  23  
2  Aberdeen            9  7 2 0 16 6  23  
3  Rangers             9  5 2 2 20 11 17  
4  Motherwell          9  5 1 3 15 11 16  
5  Hibernian           10 4 4 2 15 13 16  
6  St. Johnstone       11 4 3 4 13 15 15  
-------------------------
7  Hearts              11 4 3 4 10 12 15  
8  Ross County         11 3 2 6 10 17 11  
9  Hamilton Academical 11 2 2 7 14 21 8   
10 Dundee              10 2 2 6 11 19 8   
11 Partick Thistle     11 1 4 6 10 19 7   
12 Kilmarnock          9  1 3 5 7  13 6   
1-6:  Championship play-off 
7-12: Relegation play-off   
Next Fixtures (GMT):                               
Wednesday, October 25
Aberdeen             v Celtic              (1845)  
Dundee               v Motherwell          (1845)  
Rangers              v Kilmarnock          (1845)  
Saturday, October 28 
Hearts               v Rangers             (1130)  
Aberdeen             v Ross County         (1400)  
Celtic               v Kilmarnock          (1400)  
Dundee               v Hamilton Academical (1400)  
Motherwell           v Hibernian           (1400)  
Partick Thistle      v St. Johnstone       (1400)

