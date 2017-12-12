Soccer-Scottish Premiership results and standings

Dec 12 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Scottish Premiership matches on Tuesday Tuesday, December 12 Hearts 2 Dundee 0 Ross County 2 Kilmarnock 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Celtic 16 11 5 0 38 10 38 2 Rangers 17 10 3 4 35 19 33 3 Aberdeen 17 10 3 4 25 20 33 4 Hibernian 17 8 6 3 26 19 30 5 Hearts 18 6 6 6 17 19 24 6 Motherwell 16 7 2 7 22 22 23 ------------------------- 7 St. Johnstone 16 6 3 7 17 23 21 8 Kilmarnock 18 4 7 7 21 26 19 9 Hamilton Academical 17 4 5 8 23 27 17 10 Ross County 18 4 4 10 17 28 16 11 Dundee 18 4 3 11 17 29 15 12 Partick Thistle 16 2 5 9 13 29 11 1-6: Championship play-off 7-12: Relegation play-off Next Fixtures (GMT): Wednesday, December 13 Celtic v Hamilton Academical (1945) Hibernian v Rangers (1945) Partick Thistle v Motherwell (1945) St. Johnstone v Aberdeen (1945) Saturday, December 16 Aberdeen v Hibernian (1230) Dundee v Partick Thistle (1500) Hamilton Academical v Ross County (1500) Kilmarnock v Motherwell (1500) Rangers v St. Johnstone (1500) Sunday, December 17 Hearts v Celtic (1230)