Soccer-Scottish Premiership results and standings
December 12, 2017 / 9:44 PM / a day ago

Soccer-Scottish Premiership results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Dec 12 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Scottish Premiership matches on Tuesday 
Tuesday, December 12
Hearts      2 Dundee     0  
Ross County 2 Kilmarnock 2  
   Standings           P  W  D L  F  A  Pts 
1  Celtic              16 11 5 0  38 10 38  
2  Rangers             17 10 3 4  35 19 33  
3  Aberdeen            17 10 3 4  25 20 33  
4  Hibernian           17 8  6 3  26 19 30  
5  Hearts              18 6  6 6  17 19 24  
6  Motherwell          16 7  2 7  22 22 23  
-------------------------
7  St. Johnstone       16 6  3 7  17 23 21  
8  Kilmarnock          18 4  7 7  21 26 19  
9  Hamilton Academical 17 4  5 8  23 27 17  
10 Ross County         18 4  4 10 17 28 16  
11 Dundee              18 4  3 11 17 29 15  
12 Partick Thistle     16 2  5 9  13 29 11  
1-6:  Championship play-off 
7-12: Relegation play-off   
Next Fixtures (GMT):                               
Wednesday, December 13
Celtic               v Hamilton Academical (1945)  
Hibernian            v Rangers             (1945)  
Partick Thistle      v Motherwell          (1945)  
St. Johnstone        v Aberdeen            (1945)  
Saturday, December 16
Aberdeen             v Hibernian           (1230)  
Dundee               v Partick Thistle     (1500)  
Hamilton Academical  v Ross County         (1500)  
Kilmarnock           v Motherwell          (1500)  
Rangers              v St. Johnstone       (1500)  
Sunday, December 17  
Hearts               v Celtic              (1230)

