October 25, 2017 / 8:46 PM / Updated 18 hours ago

Soccer-Scottish Premiership results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Oct 25 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Scottish Premiership matches on Wednesday 
Wednesday, October 25
Aberdeen            0 Celtic          3  
Dundee              0 Motherwell      1  
Rangers             1 Kilmarnock      1  
Tuesday, October 24 
Hamilton Academical 0 Partick Thistle 0  
Hibernian           1 Hearts          0  
St. Johnstone       0 Ross County     0  
   Standings           P  W D L F  A  Pts 
1  Celtic              10 8 2 0 24 5  26  
2  Aberdeen            10 7 2 1 16 9  23  
3  Motherwell          10 6 1 3 16 11 19  
4  Rangers             10 5 3 2 21 12 18  
5  Hibernian           10 4 4 2 15 13 16  
6  St. Johnstone       11 4 3 4 13 15 15  
-------------------------
7  Hearts              11 4 3 4 10 12 15  
8  Ross County         11 3 2 6 10 17 11  
9  Hamilton Academical 11 2 2 7 14 21 8   
10 Dundee              11 2 2 7 11 20 8   
11 Kilmarnock          10 1 4 5 8  14 7   
12 Partick Thistle     11 1 4 6 10 19 7   
1-6:  Championship play-off 
7-12: Relegation play-off   
Next Fixtures (GMT):                               
Saturday, October 28 
Hearts               v Rangers             (1130)  
Aberdeen             v Ross County         (1400)  
Celtic               v Kilmarnock          (1400)  
Dundee               v Hamilton Academical (1400)  
Motherwell           v Hibernian           (1400)  
Partick Thistle      v St. Johnstone       (1400)

