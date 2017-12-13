FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Soccer-Scottish Premiership results and standings
Live
December 13, 2017 / 9:40 PM / Updated 13 hours ago

Soccer-Scottish Premiership results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Dec 13 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Scottish Premiership matches on Wednesday 
Wednesday, December 13
Celtic          3 Hamilton Academical 1  
Hibernian       1 Rangers             2  
Partick Thistle 3 Motherwell          2  
St. Johnstone   0 Aberdeen            3  
Tuesday, December 12
Hearts          2 Dundee              0  
Ross County     2 Kilmarnock          2  
   Standings           P  W  D L  F  A  Pts 
1  Celtic              17 12 5 0  41 11 41  
2  Rangers             18 11 3 4  37 20 36  
3  Aberdeen            18 11 3 4  28 20 36  
4  Hibernian           18 8  6 4  27 21 30  
5  Hearts              18 6  6 6  17 19 24  
6  Motherwell          17 7  2 8  24 25 23  
-------------------------
7  St. Johnstone       17 6  3 8  17 26 21  
8  Kilmarnock          18 4  7 7  21 26 19  
9  Hamilton Academical 18 4  5 9  24 30 17  
10 Ross County         18 4  4 10 17 28 16  
11 Dundee              18 4  3 11 17 29 15  
12 Partick Thistle     17 3  5 9  16 31 14  
1-6:  Championship play-off 
7-12: Relegation play-off   
Next Fixtures (GMT):                           
Saturday, December 16
Aberdeen             v Hibernian       (1230)  
Dundee               v Partick Thistle (1500)  
Hamilton Academical  v Ross County     (1500)  
Kilmarnock           v Motherwell      (1500)  
Rangers              v St. Johnstone   (1500)  
Sunday, December 17  
Hearts               v Celtic          (1230)

