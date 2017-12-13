Soccer-Scottish Premiership results and standings

Dec 13 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Scottish Premiership matches on Wednesday Wednesday, December 13 Celtic 3 Hamilton Academical 1 Hibernian 1 Rangers 2 Partick Thistle 3 Motherwell 2 St. Johnstone 0 Aberdeen 3 Tuesday, December 12 Hearts 2 Dundee 0 Ross County 2 Kilmarnock 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Celtic 17 12 5 0 41 11 41 2 Rangers 18 11 3 4 37 20 36 3 Aberdeen 18 11 3 4 28 20 36 4 Hibernian 18 8 6 4 27 21 30 5 Hearts 18 6 6 6 17 19 24 6 Motherwell 17 7 2 8 24 25 23 ------------------------- 7 St. Johnstone 17 6 3 8 17 26 21 8 Kilmarnock 18 4 7 7 21 26 19 9 Hamilton Academical 18 4 5 9 24 30 17 10 Ross County 18 4 4 10 17 28 16 11 Dundee 18 4 3 11 17 29 15 12 Partick Thistle 17 3 5 9 16 31 14 1-6: Championship play-off 7-12: Relegation play-off Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, December 16 Aberdeen v Hibernian (1230) Dundee v Partick Thistle (1500) Hamilton Academical v Ross County (1500) Kilmarnock v Motherwell (1500) Rangers v St. Johnstone (1500) Sunday, December 17 Hearts v Celtic (1230)