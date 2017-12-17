FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Soccer-Scottish Premiership results and standings
December 17, 2017 / 2:23 PM / in 2 days

Soccer-Scottish Premiership results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Dec 17 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Scottish Premiership matches on Sunday 
Sunday, December 17 
Hearts              4 Celtic          0  
Saturday, December 16
Aberdeen            4 Hibernian       1  
Dundee              3 Partick Thistle 0  
Hamilton Academical 3 Ross County     2  
Kilmarnock          1 Motherwell      0  
Rangers             1 St. Johnstone   3  
   Standings           P  W  D L  F  A  Pts 
1  Celtic              18 12 5 1  41 15 41  
2  Aberdeen            19 12 3 4  32 21 39  
3  Rangers             19 11 3 5  38 23 36  
4  Hibernian           19 8  6 5  28 25 30  
5  Hearts              19 7  6 6  21 19 27  
6  St. Johnstone       18 7  3 8  20 27 24  
-------------------------
7  Motherwell          18 7  2 9  24 26 23  
8  Kilmarnock          19 5  7 7  22 26 22  
9  Hamilton Academical 19 5  5 9  27 32 20  
10 Dundee              19 5  3 11 20 29 18  
11 Ross County         19 4  4 11 19 31 16  
12 Partick Thistle     18 3  5 10 16 34 14  
1-6:  Championship play-off 
7-12: Relegation play-off

