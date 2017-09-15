FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Soccer-Scottish Premiership results and standings
Sections
Featured
Wipro Q2 profit rises 6 percent, beating estimates
Company Results
Wipro Q2 profit rises 6 percent, beating estimates
Islamic State cleared from Syria's Raqqa - monitoring group
MIDDLE EAST
Islamic State cleared from Syria's Raqqa - monitoring group
Google launches advanced Gmail security features
Technology
Google launches advanced Gmail security features
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Soccer News
September 15, 2017 / 9:30 PM / in a month

Soccer-Scottish Premiership results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Sept 15 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Scottish Premiership matches on Friday 
Friday, September 15
Partick Thistle 2 Rangers 2  
   Standings           P W D L F  A  Pts 
1  Celtic              5 4 1 0 12 3  13  
2  Aberdeen            5 4 1 0 10 5  13  
3  Rangers             6 3 2 1 13 8  11  
4  St. Johnstone       5 3 2 0 9  4  11  
5  Motherwell          5 3 0 2 8  7  9   
6  Hibernian           5 2 2 1 9  8  8   
-------------------------
7  Hamilton Academical 5 2 1 2 9  9  7   
8  Hearts              5 1 2 2 3  6  5   
9  Ross County         5 1 1 3 5  9  4   
10 Partick Thistle     6 0 2 4 7  12 2   
11 Kilmarnock          5 0 1 4 3  9  1   
12 Dundee              5 0 1 4 4  12 1   
1-6:  Championship play-off 
7-12: Relegation play-off   
Next Fixtures (GMT):                         
Saturday, September 16
Aberdeen             v Kilmarnock    (1400)  
Celtic               v Ross County   (1400)  
Dundee               v St. Johnstone (1400)  
Hamilton Academical  v Hearts        (1400)  
Hibernian            v Motherwell    (1400)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.