Soccer-Scottish Premiership results and standings

Sept 15 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Scottish Premiership matches on Friday Friday, September 15 Partick Thistle 2 Rangers 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Celtic 5 4 1 0 12 3 13 2 Aberdeen 5 4 1 0 10 5 13 3 Rangers 6 3 2 1 13 8 11 4 St. Johnstone 5 3 2 0 9 4 11 5 Motherwell 5 3 0 2 8 7 9 6 Hibernian 5 2 2 1 9 8 8 ------------------------- 7 Hamilton Academical 5 2 1 2 9 9 7 8 Hearts 5 1 2 2 3 6 5 9 Ross County 5 1 1 3 5 9 4 10 Partick Thistle 6 0 2 4 7 12 2 11 Kilmarnock 5 0 1 4 3 9 1 12 Dundee 5 0 1 4 4 12 1 1-6: Championship play-off 7-12: Relegation play-off Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, September 16 Aberdeen v Kilmarnock (1400) Celtic v Ross County (1400) Dundee v St. Johnstone (1400) Hamilton Academical v Hearts (1400) Hibernian v Motherwell (1400)