Soccer-Scottish Premiership results and standings

Dec 20 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Scottish Premiership matches on Wednesday Wednesday, December 20 Celtic 2 Partick Thistle 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Celtic 19 13 5 1 43 15 44 2 Aberdeen 19 12 3 4 32 21 39 3 Rangers 19 11 3 5 38 23 36 4 Hibernian 19 8 6 5 28 25 30 5 Hearts 19 7 6 6 21 19 27 6 St. Johnstone 18 7 3 8 20 27 24 ------------------------- 7 Motherwell 18 7 2 9 24 26 23 8 Kilmarnock 19 5 7 7 22 26 22 9 Hamilton Academical 19 5 5 9 27 32 20 10 Dundee 19 5 3 11 20 29 18 11 Ross County 19 4 4 11 19 31 16 12 Partick Thistle 19 3 5 11 16 36 14 1-6: Championship play-off 7-12: Relegation play-off Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, December 23 Kilmarnock v Rangers (1230) Celtic v Aberdeen (1500) Hibernian v Ross County (1500) Motherwell v Dundee (1500) Partick Thistle v Hamilton Academical (1500) St. Johnstone v Hearts (1500)