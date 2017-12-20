FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Soccer-Scottish Premiership results and standings
December 20, 2017 / 9:39 PM / in 5 days

Soccer-Scottish Premiership results and standings

2 Min Read

2 Min Read

    Dec 20 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Scottish Premiership matches on Wednesday 
Wednesday, December 20
Celtic 2 Partick Thistle 0  
   Standings           P  W  D L  F  A  Pts 
1  Celtic              19 13 5 1  43 15 44  
2  Aberdeen            19 12 3 4  32 21 39  
3  Rangers             19 11 3 5  38 23 36  
4  Hibernian           19 8  6 5  28 25 30  
5  Hearts              19 7  6 6  21 19 27  
6  St. Johnstone       18 7  3 8  20 27 24  
-------------------------
7  Motherwell          18 7  2 9  24 26 23  
8  Kilmarnock          19 5  7 7  22 26 22  
9  Hamilton Academical 19 5  5 9  27 32 20  
10 Dundee              19 5  3 11 20 29 18  
11 Ross County         19 4  4 11 19 31 16  
12 Partick Thistle     19 3  5 11 16 36 14  
1-6:  Championship play-off 
7-12: Relegation play-off   
Next Fixtures (GMT):                               
Saturday, December 23
Kilmarnock           v Rangers             (1230)  
Celtic               v Aberdeen            (1500)  
Hibernian            v Ross County         (1500)  
Motherwell           v Dundee              (1500)  
Partick Thistle      v Hamilton Academical (1500)  
St. Johnstone        v Hearts              (1500)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
