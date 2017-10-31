FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Soccer-Scottish Premiership results and standings
#Soccer News
October 31, 2017 / 9:42 PM / Updated 9 hours ago

Soccer-Scottish Premiership results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Oct 31 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Scottish Premiership matches on Tuesday 
Tuesday, October 31
Kilmarnock 0 Hibernian 3  
   Standings           P  W D L F  A  Pts 
1  Celtic              11 8 3 0 25 6  27  
2  Aberdeen            11 8 2 1 18 10 26  
3  Hibernian           12 6 4 2 19 13 22  
4  Rangers             11 6 3 2 24 13 21  
5  Motherwell          11 6 1 4 16 12 19  
6  St. Johnstone       12 4 3 5 13 16 15  
-------------------------
7  Hearts              12 4 3 5 11 15 15  
8  Hamilton Academical 12 3 2 7 17 22 11  
9  Ross County         12 3 2 7 11 19 11  
10 Partick Thistle     12 2 4 6 11 19 10  
11 Kilmarnock          12 1 5 6 9  18 8   
12 Dundee              12 2 2 8 12 23 8   
1-6:  Championship play-off 
7-12: Relegation play-off   
Next Fixtures (GMT):                           
Saturday, November 4 
St. Johnstone        v Celtic          (1230)  
Hamilton Academical  v Aberdeen        (1500)  
Hibernian            v Dundee          (1500)  
Rangers              v Partick Thistle (1500)  
Ross County          v Motherwell      (1500)  
Sunday, November 5   
Hearts               v Kilmarnock      (1500)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
