#Soccer News
December 26, 2017 / 2:49 PM / Updated 17 hours ago

Soccer-Scottish Premiership results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Dec 26 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Scottish Premiership matches on Tuesday 
Tuesday, December 26
Dundee 0 Celtic 2  
   Standings           P  W  D L  F  A  Pts 
1  Celtic              21 15 5 1  48 15 50  
2  Aberdeen            20 12 3 5  32 24 39  
3  Rangers             20 11 3 6  39 25 36  
4  Hibernian           20 9  6 5  30 26 33  
5  Hearts              20 7  7 6  21 19 28  
6  Kilmarnock          20 6  7 7  24 27 25  
-------------------------
7  St. Johnstone       19 7  4 8  20 27 25  
8  Motherwell          19 7  3 9  25 27 24  
9  Hamilton Academical 20 5  5 10 27 33 20  
10 Dundee              21 5  4 12 21 32 19  
11 Partick Thistle     20 4  5 11 17 36 17  
12 Ross County         20 4  4 12 20 33 16  
1-6:  Championship play-off 
7-12: Relegation play-off   
Next Fixtures (GMT):                               
Wednesday, December 27
Aberdeen             v Partick Thistle     (1945)  
Hamilton Academical  v Kilmarnock          (1945)  
Hearts               v Hibernian           (1945)  
Rangers              v Motherwell          (1945)  
Ross County          v St. Johnstone       (1945)  
Saturday, December 30
Celtic               v Rangers             (1200)  
Aberdeen             v Hearts              (1500)  
Hibernian            v Kilmarnock          (1500)  
Motherwell           v Hamilton Academical (1500)  
Partick Thistle      v Ross County         (1500)  
St. Johnstone        v Dundee              (1500)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
