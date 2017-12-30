UPDATE 1-Soccer-Scottish Premiership results and standings

Dec 30 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Scottish Premiership matches on Saturday Saturday, December 30 Aberdeen 0 Hearts 0 Celtic 0 Rangers 0 Hibernian 1 Kilmarnock 1 Motherwell 1 Hamilton Academical 3 Partick Thistle 2 Ross County 0 St. Johnstone 0 Dundee 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Celtic 22 15 6 1 48 15 51 2 Aberdeen 22 13 4 5 33 24 43 3 Rangers 22 12 4 6 41 25 40 4 Hibernian 22 9 8 5 31 27 35 5 Hearts 22 7 9 6 21 19 30 6 Kilmarnock 21 6 8 7 25 28 26 ------------------------- 7 St. Johnstone 21 7 5 9 21 30 26 8 Motherwell 21 7 3 11 26 32 24 9 Hamilton Academical 21 6 5 10 30 34 23 10 Dundee 22 6 4 12 23 32 22 11 Partick Thistle 22 5 5 12 19 37 20 12 Ross County 22 4 5 13 21 36 17 1-6: Championship play-off 7-12: Relegation play-off