UPDATE 1-Soccer-Scottish Premiership results and standings
#Soccer News
December 30, 2017 / 2:56 PM / in 17 hours

UPDATE 1-Soccer-Scottish Premiership results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Dec 30 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Scottish Premiership matches on Saturday 
Saturday, December 30
Aberdeen        0 Hearts              0  
Celtic          0 Rangers             0  
Hibernian       1 Kilmarnock          1  
Motherwell      1 Hamilton Academical 3  
Partick Thistle 2 Ross County         0  
St. Johnstone   0 Dundee              2  
   Standings           P  W  D L  F  A  Pts 
1  Celtic              22 15 6 1  48 15 51  
2  Aberdeen            22 13 4 5  33 24 43  
3  Rangers             22 12 4 6  41 25 40  
4  Hibernian           22 9  8 5  31 27 35  
5  Hearts              22 7  9 6  21 19 30  
6  Kilmarnock          21 6  8 7  25 28 26  
-------------------------
7  St. Johnstone       21 7  5 9  21 30 26  
8  Motherwell          21 7  3 11 26 32 24  
9  Hamilton Academical 21 6  5 10 30 34 23  
10 Dundee              22 6  4 12 23 32 22  
11 Partick Thistle     22 5  5 12 19 37 20  
12 Ross County         22 4  5 13 21 36 17  
1-6:  Championship play-off 
7-12: Relegation play-off

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
