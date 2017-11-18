FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Soccer-Scottish Premiership results and standings
Sections
Featured
Tracking global cues
India Markets Weekahead
Tracking global cues
Tesla's unfettered ambition will drain finances: analysts
Technology
Tesla's unfettered ambition will drain finances: analysts
Manushi Chhillar: Miss World 2017
pICTURES
Manushi Chhillar: Miss World 2017
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Soccer News
April 5, 2016 / 8:46 PM / a day ago

UPDATE 1-Soccer-Scottish Premiership results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Nov 18 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Scottish Premiership matches on Saturday 
Saturday, November 18
Aberdeen    0 Motherwell          2  
Dundee      0 Kilmarnock          0  
Hibernian   1 St. Johnstone       2  
Rangers     0 Hamilton Academical 2  
Ross County 0 Celtic              1  
   Standings           P  W  D L F  A  Pts 
1  Celtic              13 10 3 0 30 6  33  
2  Aberdeen            13 8  3 2 20 14 27  
3  Hibernian           14 7  4 3 22 16 25  
4  Rangers             13 7  3 3 27 15 24  
5  Motherwell          13 7  1 5 20 15 22  
6  St. Johnstone       14 5  3 6 15 21 18  
-------------------------
7  Hamilton Academical 14 4  3 7 21 24 15  
8  Hearts              13 4  3 6 12 17 15  
9  Ross County         14 4  2 8 14 22 14  
10 Kilmarnock          14 2  6 6 11 19 12  
11 Partick Thistle     13 2  4 7 11 22 10  
12 Dundee              14 2  3 9 13 25 9   
1-6:  Championship play-off 
7-12: Relegation play-off   
Next Fixtures (GMT):                           
Sunday, November 19  
Hearts               v Partick Thistle (1500)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.