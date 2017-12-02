FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Soccer News
December 2, 2017 / 4:56 PM / Updated 13 hours ago

UPDATE 1-Soccer-Scottish Premiership results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Dec 2 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Scottish Premiership matches on Saturday 
Saturday, December 2
Celtic          5 Motherwell          1  
Hearts          1 Hamilton Academical 1  
Partick Thistle 0 Hibernian           1  
Ross County     0 Dundee              2  
St. Johnstone   1 Kilmarnock          2  
   Standings           P  W  D L F  A  Pts 
1  Celtic              15 11 4 0 36 8  37  
2  Aberdeen            15 9  3 3 23 18 30  
3  Hibernian           16 8  5 3 24 17 29  
4  Rangers             15 8  3 4 31 17 27  
5  Motherwell          15 7  2 6 22 21 23  
6  Hearts              16 4  6 6 14 19 18  
-------------------------
7  St. Johnstone       15 5  3 7 16 23 18  
8  Hamilton Academical 16 4  5 7 23 26 17  
9  Dundee              16 4  3 9 17 26 15  
10 Kilmarnock          16 3  6 7 14 23 15  
11 Ross County         16 4  3 9 14 24 15  
12 Partick Thistle     15 2  5 8 12 24 11  
1-6:  Championship play-off 
7-12: Relegation play-off   
Next Fixtures (GMT):                   
Sunday, December 3   
Aberdeen             v Rangers (1230)

