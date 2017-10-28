FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Soccer-Scottish Premiership results and standings
#Soccer News
October 28, 2017 / 1:26 PM / in 13 hours

UPDATE 1-Soccer-Scottish Premiership results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Oct 28 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Scottish Premiership matches on Saturday 
Saturday, October 28
Aberdeen        2 Ross County         1  
Celtic          1 Kilmarnock          1  
Dundee          1 Hamilton Academical 3  
Hearts          1 Rangers             3  
Motherwell      0 Hibernian           1  
Partick Thistle 1 St. Johnstone       0  
   Standings           P  W D L F  A  Pts 
1  Celtic              11 8 3 0 25 6  27  
2  Aberdeen            11 8 2 1 18 10 26  
3  Rangers             11 6 3 2 24 13 21  
4  Motherwell          11 6 1 4 16 12 19  
5  Hibernian           11 5 4 2 16 13 19  
6  St. Johnstone       12 4 3 5 13 16 15  
-------------------------
7  Hearts              12 4 3 5 11 15 15  
8  Hamilton Academical 12 3 2 7 17 22 11  
9  Ross County         12 3 2 7 11 19 11  
10 Partick Thistle     12 2 4 6 11 19 10  
11 Kilmarnock          11 1 5 5 9  15 8   
12 Dundee              12 2 2 8 12 23 8   
1-6:  Championship play-off 
7-12: Relegation play-off

