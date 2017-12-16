UPDATE 1-Soccer-Scottish Premiership results and standings

Dec 16 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Scottish Premiership matches on Saturday Saturday, December 16 Aberdeen 4 Hibernian 1 Dundee 3 Partick Thistle 0 Hamilton Academical 3 Ross County 2 Kilmarnock 1 Motherwell 0 Rangers 1 St. Johnstone 3 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Celtic 17 12 5 0 41 11 41 2 Aberdeen 19 12 3 4 32 21 39 3 Rangers 19 11 3 5 38 23 36 4 Hibernian 19 8 6 5 28 25 30 5 Hearts 18 6 6 6 17 19 24 6 St. Johnstone 18 7 3 8 20 27 24 ------------------------- 7 Motherwell 18 7 2 9 24 26 23 8 Kilmarnock 19 5 7 7 22 26 22 9 Hamilton Academical 19 5 5 9 27 32 20 10 Dundee 19 5 3 11 20 29 18 11 Ross County 19 4 4 11 19 31 16 12 Partick Thistle 18 3 5 10 16 34 14 1-6: Championship play-off 7-12: Relegation play-off Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, December 17 Hearts v Celtic (1230)