#Soccer News
December 23, 2017 / 2:24 PM / 2 days ago

UPDATE 1-Soccer-Scottish Premiership results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Dec 23 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Scottish Premiership matches on Saturday 
Saturday, December 23
Celtic          3 Aberdeen            0  
Hibernian       2 Ross County         1  
Kilmarnock      2 Rangers             1  
Motherwell      1 Dundee              1  
Partick Thistle 1 Hamilton Academical 0  
St. Johnstone   0 Hearts              0  
   Standings           P  W  D L  F  A  Pts 
1  Celtic              20 14 5 1  46 15 47  
2  Aberdeen            20 12 3 5  32 24 39  
3  Rangers             20 11 3 6  39 25 36  
4  Hibernian           20 9  6 5  30 26 33  
5  Hearts              20 7  7 6  21 19 28  
6  Kilmarnock          20 6  7 7  24 27 25  
-------------------------
7  St. Johnstone       19 7  4 8  20 27 25  
8  Motherwell          19 7  3 9  25 27 24  
9  Hamilton Academical 20 5  5 10 27 33 20  
10 Dundee              20 5  4 11 21 30 19  
11 Partick Thistle     20 4  5 11 17 36 17  
12 Ross County         20 4  4 12 20 33 16  
1-6:  Championship play-off 
7-12: Relegation play-off

