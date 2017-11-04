FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Soccer-Scottish Premiership results and standings
November 4, 2017 / 2:26 PM / Updated 13 hours ago

UPDATE 1-Soccer-Scottish Premiership results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Nov 4 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Scottish Premiership matches on Saturday 
Saturday, November 4
Hamilton Academical 2 Aberdeen        2  
Hibernian           2 Dundee          1  
Rangers             3 Partick Thistle 0  
Ross County         3 Motherwell      2  
St. Johnstone       0 Celtic          4  
   Standings           P  W D L F  A  Pts 
1  Celtic              12 9 3 0 29 6  30  
2  Aberdeen            12 8 3 1 20 12 27  
3  Hibernian           13 7 4 2 21 14 25  
4  Rangers             12 7 3 2 27 13 24  
5  Motherwell          12 6 1 5 18 15 19  
6  Hearts              12 4 3 5 11 15 15  
-------------------------
7  St. Johnstone       13 4 3 6 13 20 15  
8  Ross County         13 4 2 7 14 21 14  
9  Hamilton Academical 13 3 3 7 19 24 12  
10 Partick Thistle     13 2 4 7 11 22 10  
11 Kilmarnock          12 1 5 6 9  18 8   
12 Dundee              13 2 2 9 13 25 8   
1-6:  Championship play-off 
7-12: Relegation play-off   
Next Fixtures (GMT):                      
Sunday, November 5   
Hearts               v Kilmarnock (1500)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
