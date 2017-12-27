UPDATE 1-Soccer-Scottish Premiership results and standings

Dec 27 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Scottish Premiership matches on Wednesday Wednesday, December 27 Aberdeen 1 Partick Thistle 0 Hamilton Academical Kilmarnock Postponed Hearts 0 Hibernian 0 Rangers 2 Motherwell 0 Ross County 1 St. Johnstone 1 Tuesday, December 26 Dundee 0 Celtic 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Celtic 21 15 5 1 48 15 50 2 Aberdeen 21 13 3 5 33 24 42 3 Rangers 21 12 3 6 41 25 39 4 Hibernian 21 9 7 5 30 26 34 5 Hearts 21 7 8 6 21 19 29 6 St. Johnstone 20 7 5 8 21 28 26 ------------------------- 7 Kilmarnock 20 6 7 7 24 27 25 8 Motherwell 20 7 3 10 25 29 24 9 Hamilton Academical 20 5 5 10 27 33 20 10 Dundee 21 5 4 12 21 32 19 11 Ross County 21 4 5 12 21 34 17 12 Partick Thistle 21 4 5 12 17 37 17 1-6: Championship play-off 7-12: Relegation play-off Next Fixtures (GMT): Wednesday, December 27 Hamilton Academical v Kilmarnock (1945) Postponed Saturday, December 30 Celtic v Rangers (1200) Aberdeen v Hearts (1500) Hibernian v Kilmarnock (1500) Motherwell v Hamilton Academical (1500) Partick Thistle v Ross County (1500) St. Johnstone v Dundee (1500)