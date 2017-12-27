FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Soccer-Scottish Premiership results and standings
Sections
Featured
Assam tense ahead of citizens list targeting 'illegal Bangladeshis'
Top News
Assam tense ahead of citizens list targeting 'illegal Bangladeshis'
Apple apologizes after outcry over slowed iPhones
Technology
Apple apologizes after outcry over slowed iPhones
Trump says Russia probe will be fair, but timeline unclear: NYT
U.S.
Trump says Russia probe will be fair, but timeline unclear: NYT
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Soccer News
December 27, 2017 / 6:56 PM / in a day

UPDATE 1-Soccer-Scottish Premiership results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Dec 27 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Scottish Premiership matches on Wednesday 
Wednesday, December 27
Aberdeen            1 Partick Thistle 0           
Hamilton Academical   Kilmarnock        Postponed 
Hearts              0 Hibernian       0           
Rangers             2 Motherwell      0           
Ross County         1 St. Johnstone   1           
Tuesday, December 26
Dundee              0 Celtic          2           
   Standings           P  W  D L  F  A  Pts 
1  Celtic              21 15 5 1  48 15 50  
2  Aberdeen            21 13 3 5  33 24 42  
3  Rangers             21 12 3 6  41 25 39  
4  Hibernian           21 9  7 5  30 26 34  
5  Hearts              21 7  8 6  21 19 29  
6  St. Johnstone       20 7  5 8  21 28 26  
-------------------------
7  Kilmarnock          20 6  7 7  24 27 25  
8  Motherwell          20 7  3 10 25 29 24  
9  Hamilton Academical 20 5  5 10 27 33 20  
10 Dundee              21 5  4 12 21 32 19  
11 Ross County         21 4  5 12 21 34 17  
12 Partick Thistle     21 4  5 12 17 37 17  
1-6:  Championship play-off 
7-12: Relegation play-off   
Next Fixtures (GMT):                                        
Wednesday, December 27
Hamilton Academical  v Kilmarnock          (1945) Postponed 
Saturday, December 30
Celtic               v Rangers             (1200)           
Aberdeen             v Hearts              (1500)           
Hibernian            v Kilmarnock          (1500)           
Motherwell           v Hamilton Academical (1500)           
Partick Thistle      v Ross County         (1500)           
St. Johnstone        v Dundee              (1500)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.