UPDATE 2-Soccer-Scottish Premiership results and standings
#Soccer News
September 23, 2017 / 12:56 PM / 24 days ago

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Sept 23 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Scottish Premiership matches on Saturday 
Saturday, September 23
Kilmarnock      1 Dundee              1  
Partick Thistle 1 Hearts              1  
Rangers         0 Celtic              2  
Ross County     0 Hibernian           1  
St. Johnstone   2 Hamilton Academical 1  
   Standings           P W D L F  A  Pts 
1  Celtic              7 6 1 0 18 3  19  
2  St. Johnstone       7 4 2 1 13 8  14  
3  Aberdeen            6 4 2 0 11 6  14  
4  Hibernian           7 3 3 1 12 10 12  
5  Rangers             7 3 2 2 13 10 11  
6  Motherwell          6 3 1 2 10 9  10  
-------------------------
7  Hearts              7 2 3 2 6  8  9   
8  Hamilton Academical 7 2 1 4 11 13 7   
9  Dundee              7 1 2 4 8  15 5   
10 Ross County         7 1 1 5 5  14 4   
11 Partick Thistle     7 0 3 4 8  13 3   
12 Kilmarnock          7 0 3 4 5  11 3   
1-6:  Championship play-off 
7-12: Relegation play-off   
Next Fixtures (GMT):                    
Sunday, September 24 
Motherwell           v Aberdeen (1115)

