Soccer-Coyle named new manager of Scotland's Ross County
September 28, 2017 / 10:07 AM / 19 days ago

Soccer-Coyle named new manager of Scotland's Ross County

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 28 (Reuters) - Former Burnley and Bolton Wanderers boss Owen Coyle has been appointed as the new manager of Scottish Premiership side Ross County on a two-year contract, seven months after he was sacked by English third tier side Blackburn Rovers.

The 51-year-old Scot replaces Jim McIntyre, who was sacked by Ross County on Monday, with the club languishing third-bottom in the standings after collecting just four points from their opening seven games.

Coyle was regarded as one of the best young British managers when he guided Burnley to the Premier League in 2009 but his career took a downturn after he moved to Bolton halfway through the subsequent season.

Bolton sacked Coyle in 2012 after they were relegated to the Championship and failed to perform in the second tier. He then went on to have short managerial stints at Houston Dynamo, Wigan Athletic and most recently, Blackburn. (Reporting by Aditi Prakash in Bengaluru; Editing by John O‘Brien)

