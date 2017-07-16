FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Soccer: Eight killed in stampede in Senegal
July 16, 2017 / 3:02 AM / 25 days ago

Soccer: Eight killed in stampede in Senegal

1 Min Read

DAKAR (Reuters) - At least eight people were killed on Saturday in a stampede in a soccer stadium in the Senegalese capital Dakar during a match between two local teams, the sports minister said.

A fight broke out between fans of rivals US Ouakam and Stade de Mbour and police fired tear gas to break it up. The resulting confusion triggered the stampede, Sports Minister Matar Ba told Reuters by telephone.

Deadly stampedes at soccer matches have been common in Africa, where safety standards are low. At least 17 people died and scores were injured in a stampede in a match in Angola in February, when hundreds of supporters stormed the stadium.

Writing by Tim Cocks, editing by Ed Osmond

