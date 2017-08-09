Fenerbahce agree deal with Villarreal for Soldado

Football Soccer - Villarreal v Liverpool - Europa League - Semi-Finals First Leg - Madrigal Stadium, Villarreal, Spain, 27/04/16. Villarreal's Roberto Soldado talks during a news conference ahead of their match on Thursday.

(Reuters) - Fenerbahce have agreed a deal with Villarreal to sign striker Roberto Soldado, Villarreal said on Wednesday.

The 32-year-old Spain international began his career at Real Madrid before playing for his hometown club Valencia and Premier League side Tottenham, among other teams.

Soldado, who struck nine times in 38 league appearances for Villarreal after returning to La Liga in 2015, will move for around 8 million euros, according to Spanish reports.

"Completion of the deal is subject to small contract details and the medical tests for the Valencian attacker," read a Villarreal statement.