2 months ago
Former Real Madrid defender Arbeloa retires
#Sports News
June 24, 2017 / 7:44 AM / 2 months ago

Former Real Madrid defender Arbeloa retires

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Britain Football Soccer - West Ham United v Accrington Stanley - EFL Cup Third Round - London Stadium - 16/17 - 21/9/16 West Ham United's Alvaro Arbeloa Action Images via Reuters / Peter Cziborra/Files

(Reuters) - Former Liverpool and Real Madrid defender Alvaro Arbeloa has decided to retire from professional football, the 34-year-old told a Spanish newspaper.

The Spain international won the 2010 FIFA World Cup and two European Championships in 56 appearances for his country.

He also won multiple trophies at Spanish champions Real Madrid, including one league and two Champions League titles.

Arbeloa signed a one-year contract at West Ham after being released from Madrid last August but made just four appearances for the London side.

"It's time to say goodbye," Arbeloa told Marca. "Physically I was ok to keep playing."

Arbeloa made more than 150 appearances for Madrid in two stints at the club and is open to a return to the Bernabeu.

"Madrid is the club of my life, I will never call to ask for a job, but I am always available to offer myself," Arbeloa added.

Reporting by Aditi Prakash in Bengaluru; editing by Amlan Chakraborty

