Oblak penalty save sets up Atletico victory
September 20, 2017 / 8:37 PM / in a month

Oblak penalty save sets up Atletico victory

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Soccer Football - Santander La Liga - Athletic Bilbao vs Atletico Madrid - San Mames, Bilbao, Spain - September 20, 2017 Athletic Bilbao's Raul Garcia scores their first goal REUTERS/Vincent West

MADRID (Reuters) - Atletico Madrid secured a 2-1 victory at Athletic Bilbao on Wednesday as keeper Jan Oblak made a pivotal first-half penalty save and goals from Angel Correa and Yannick Carrasco wrapped up victory after the break.

It looked as if the visitors would pay for their early profligacy when Atletico’s former player Raul Garcia won a contentious penalty on the stroke of halftime, as defender Filipe Luis appeared to win the ball outside the box.

Oblak, however, kept out Aritz Aduriz’s effort to extend his impressive record from the spot to six saves from his last 10 penalties faced. Angel Correa then opened the scoring 10 minutes after the restart before Carrasco’s effort secured the points.

Atletico were left nervously hanging on after Garcia scored with a stoppage-time volley for Bilbao.

Diego Simeone’s side held on, however, to extend their unbeaten start to the season and move into second place ahead of the night’s late kickoff between Real Madrid and Real Betis.

Reporting by Joseph Cassinelli; Editing by Toby Davis

