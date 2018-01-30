FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Budget 2018
India Insight
Company Results
Reuters Investigates
Bollywood
The Wider Image
Commentary
Technology
Sports
South Asia
Pictures
#Sports News
January 30, 2018 / 5:56 PM / Updated 16 hours ago

Soccer: Bilbao sign Martinez from Sociedad to fill Laporte void

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID (Reuters) - Athletic Bilbao have signed defender Inigo Martinez from Basque rivals Real Sociedad for 32 million euros ($40 million) on afive-and-a-half-year deal, the La Liga club said on Tuesday

The fee is a record for a Spanish defender and the deal is the most expensive transfer in Bilbao’s history.

Martinez, linked to Barcelona this month, will replaceAymeric Laporte who has joined Manchester City and his signing continued Bilbao’s policy of only recruiting players born in the Basque region.

The Spain international is renowned for scoring spectacular goals and netted his first senior goal against Bilbao from inside his own half in his debut season.

Martinez had previously said he would never join Athletic. “I don’t think they’d ever come here and give their rivals 30 million (euros). I’m not thinking in this at all, and besides I’d never go to the other side and I’m relaxed about that,” the 26-year-old said when a move was mooted in 2014.

Reporting by Joseph Cassinelli, editing by Ed Osmond

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.