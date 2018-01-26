Soccer: Simeone handed touchline ban for dismissal in Cup tie

MADRID (Reuters) - Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone has been slapped with a three-game touchline ban by the Spanish football federation after being sent off during his side’s 3-1 defeat to Sevilla in a King’s Cup quarter-final second leg on Tuesday.

Simeone was dispatched in the 82nd minute of the game at Sevilla, which capped a 5-2 aggregate loss for Atletico, and sarcastically applauded referee Juan Martinez Munuera as he was dismissed.

The Argentine coach, however, is free to sit in the dugout for his side’s league games, with the ban only being served in next season’s Cup competition.

A statement on the federation’s website said Simeone had been suspended for one game for being sent off from the dugout for a double booking, and two more games for violating Article 117, which refers to disrespecting referees, directors or sporting authorities.