Atletico see off Lleida to reach King's Cup quarters

BARCELONA (Reuters) - Atletico Madrid put on a second half show to beat third-tier Lleida Esportiu 3-0 on Tuesday and progress to the King’s Cup quarter-finals 7-0 on aggregate.

Soccer Football - La Liga Santander - Atletico Madrid vs Getafe - Wanda Metropolitano, Madrid, Spain - January 6, 2018 Atletico Madrid's Diego Costa celebrates scoring their second goal with team mates before being sent off REUTERS/Javier Barbancho

The Catalonian side put up a good fight to stay level in the first half at a half-empty Wanda Metropolitano stadium, with Lucas Hernandez hitting the post and Diego Costa denied when one-on-one with the visiting keeper.

The former Chelsea striker, however, made amends by teeing up Yannick Carrasco to slot home in the 57th minute, giving the few fans inside the stadium something to cheer.

Kevin Gameiro fired home Atletico’s second 17 minutes later after good work by Angel Correa, before new signing Vitolo netted his first goal for the club after racing onto Fernando Torres’s through ball.

Valencia host Las Palmas later on Tuesday after the first leg ended in a 1-1 draw.