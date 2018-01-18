FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Market Jockey
India Insight
Company Results
Reuters Investigates
Bollywood
The Wider Image
Commentary
Technology
Sports
South Asia
Pictures
#Sports News
January 18, 2018 / 11:07 PM / a day ago

Soccer: Asensio lifts stuttering Real Madrid at Leganes

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MADRID (Reuters) - Real Madrid forward Marco Asensio struck an 89th-minute volley to give the floundering European champions a badly-needed 1-0 win at Leganes on Thursday in a King’s Cup quarter-final first leg.

Real coach Zinedine Zidane left out Cristiano Ronaldo and Gareth Bale in a largely second-string side but not even the injection of youth could breathe life into his team until Asensio’s late goal ended a run of three games without a win.

Real struggled against a weakened Leganes team showing eight changes from the 3-2 La Liga defeat by Real Betis on Monday, indicating the host’ lack of enthusiasm for the Cup despite supporters packing out their Butarque stadium.

Mateo Kovacic blasted Real’s best chance wide before halftime and goalkeeper Kiko Casilla swatted away a Claudio Beauvue volley to deny Leganes shortly before Spain international Asensio met Theo Hernandez’s cross at the near post and buried it low in the bottom corner.

“We can’t say that we played very well but we got a result which is very important to our chances of winning the tie,” Zidane told reporters.

“We now need to go on a winning run, we have to be patient and believe that we can do it if we all pull together. This win is a chance for us to string two, three or four wins together.”

The second leg at the Santiago Bernabeu is on Jan. 24.

Reporting by Richard Martin, editing by Ed Osmond

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.