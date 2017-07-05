FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 5, 2017 / 5:10 AM / a month ago

Messi set for bumper new deal at Barcelona - reports

1 Min Read

Football Soccer - Las Palmas v Barcelona - Spanish Liga Santander - Gran Canaria Stadium, Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, Spain - 14/5/17Barcelona’s Lionel Messi Reuters / Borja Suarez/Files

(Reuters) - Barcelona forward Lionel Messi is set to sign a new contract to keep him at the La Liga club until 2021 with the option of a further one-year extension, according to media reports in Spain and Britain.

The five-times Ballon d'Or winner has been at Barcelona for close to two decades, rising through their youth system to become one of the most successful and recognisable footballers in the world.

The Argentina international is expected to officially sign the deal when he returns to the club for pre-season training and the talisman's new release clause is reported to have risen to 300 million euros ($340.65 million).

One of the biggest names in sport, the 30-year-old is the all-time top scorer for club and country. His expansive list of honours includes eight Spanish league titles and four Champions League trophies with Barcelona since his senior debut in 2003.

($1 = 0.8807 euros)

Reporting by Aditi Prakash in Bengaluru; Editing by John O'Brien

