Barcelona sign defender Yerry Mina from Palmeiras
January 11, 2018 / 11:10 AM / 2 days ago

Barcelona sign defender Yerry Mina from Palmeiras

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - La Liga leaders Barcelona have signed centre-back Yerry Mina from Palmeiras on a 5-1/2 year contract for a fee of 11.8 million euros ($14 million), the Spanish club said on Thursday.

Soccer Football - Copa Libertadores - Penarol v Palmeiras - Campeon del siglo stadium - Montevideo, Uruguay - 26/4/17. Palmeiras's Yerry Mina celebrates after scoring. REUTERS/Andres Stapff/Files

The Colombia international has made 33 appearances for Palmeiras over the last two seasons, helping them win the league title in 2016. He also won the Copa Sudamericana with former club Santa Fe.

“Yerry Mina now comes to Barca with the opportunity to continue developing as a footballer following his move to Europe. Without a doubt the Colombian has the potential to make it,” Barcelona said in a statement on their website. (www.fcbarcelona.com)

The promising 23-year-old is expected to reinforce Barcelona’s defence with Spanish media reports saying veteran Javier Mascherano is close to leaving to join Chinese side Hebei China Fortune.

Mina’s contract at Barcelona has a termination clause worth 100 million euros.

Reporting by Aditi Prakash in Bengaluru, editing by Pritha Sarkar

