February 5, 2018 / 4:01 PM / in a day

Soccer: Injured Gerard Pique set to miss King's Cup semi

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BARCELONA (Reuters) - Barcelona defender Gerard Pique is poised to miss the King’s Cup semi-final second leg against Valencia after suffering a knee injury, Spanish media reported on Monday.

The centre back scored the equaliser in a 1-1 La Liga draw at Espanyol on Sunday but strained ligaments in his right knee during the closing stages of the game.

Early reports said Pique could be sidelined for a month and miss the Champions League trip to Chelsea on Feb. 20, but he now looks set to miss the Valencia Cup game on Thursday and the league clash with Getafe on Sunday.

New signing Yerry Mina could make his Barcelona debut alongside Samuel Umtiti against Valencia, with Thomas Vermaelen not yet fit after injuring his hamstring last month.

Reporting by Rik Sharma, editing by Ed Osmond

