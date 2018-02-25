FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Pyeongchang 2018
North Korea
Company Results
Reuters Investigates
The Road to Brexit
The Wider Image
Commentary
Syria
Sports
Pictures
Sports News
February 25, 2018 / 1:12 PM / 2 days ago

Soccer: Barcelona lose Semedo for five weeks with hamstring injury

Richard Martin

1 Min Read

BARCELONA (Reuters) - Barcelona will be without full back Nelson Semedo until the start of April after the Portuguese was diagnosed with a hamstring injury, the La Liga leaders said in a statement on Sunday.

Semedo, a 30.5-million-euro ($37.49-million) signing from Benfica last July, has been in and out of the team due to competition from Sergi Roberto and made his 11th league start in the 6-1 thrashing of Girona on Saturday but was forced off in the 86th minute.

“The club’s medical services department has confirmed that first-team player Nelson Semedo has suffered an injury to his left hamstring. Further testing carried out has indicated that he will be out for approximately five weeks,” said a statement released by Barcelona.

Semedo has been ruled out of the team’s next Liga games against Las Palmas, second-placed Atletico Madrid, Malaga and Athletic Bilbao as well as their Champions League last-16 second-leg game with Chelsea on March 14.

($1 = 0.8135 euros)

Reporting by Richard Martin; Editing by Clare Fallon

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.