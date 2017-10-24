FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Soccer: Madrid won't use team coach for Girona clash for safety reasons
October 24, 2017 / 2:14 PM / Updated 19 hours ago

Soccer: Madrid won't use team coach for Girona clash for safety reasons

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID (Reuters) - Real Madrid will not use their branded team coach to transport players for the trip to Catalonia to play Girona on Sunday for security reasons, Spanish media reported.

Soccer Football - Champions League - Real Madrid vs Tottenham Hotspur - Santiago Bernabeu Stadium, Madrid, Spain - October 17, 2017 General view of Real Madrid players during a minutes silence before the match REUTERS/Paul Hanna/Files

The club do not want the vehicle to become a target due to political unrest in the region over Catalonia’s bid for independence.

Madrid do not usually bring the team coach to matches which are considered high risk, like the “Clasico” in Barcelona or away at Athletic Bilbao.

The team are planning to arrive in Girona by plane on Saturday evening before the match on Sunday, which they will travel to in an unmarked coach, Marca said. The plans are subject to change based on the political situation.

Reporting by Rik Sharma, editing by Ed Osmond

0 : 0
