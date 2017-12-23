FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Soccer: Former federation president Villar definitively suspended - media
December 23, 2017 / 4:04 AM / in 3 days

Soccer: Former federation president Villar definitively suspended - media

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Former Spanish football federation (RFEF) president Angel Maria Villar has been suspended from the organisation by Spain’s administrative court for sport (TAD), national media reported on Friday.

Angel Maria Villar, the former president of the Spanish soccer federation (RFEF) who was forced to step down on corruption charges, attends a news conference in Madrid, Spain, December 18, 2017. REUTERS/Susana Vera

The TAD and the RFEF could not immediately be reached for comment.

Villar, his son Gorka and two other football federation executives were detained in July on allegations of collusion, embezzlement and falsifying documents. He was also suspended from office for a year.

Villar, who has denied all the allegations, was released on bail after 14 days in custody. He also resigned from his position as vice president in both FIFA and UEFA following his arrest.

A former La Liga player for Athletic Bilbao and the Spanish national team, Villar, 67, was the federation’s president for 29 years until he was arrested in July and succeeded by Juan Luis Larrea.

Reporting by Richard Martin; Editing by Christian Radnedge

