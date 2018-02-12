Soccer - Spanish football federation calls elections for April

BARCELONA (Reuters) - The Spanish football federation (RFEF) will hold elections in April to select a new president to replace Angel Maria Villar, who was forced to step down in July following corruption charges.

“The board of directors today has agreed to call elections for the presidency of the Royal Spanish Football Federation, which will take place on April 9, 2018. The electoral programme will be published in the next few days,” RFEF said in a statement on its website (www.rfef.es).

Villar, a former vice-president at FIFA and UEFA, ran the organisation between 1988 and his arrest last July, which also prompted him to stand down from his positions in the European and world football organising bodies.

Juan Manuel Larrea has led the RFEF on an interim basis since Maria left office and has not yet announced if he will stand in the vote.

Luis Rubiales, the former chief of the national professional footballers’ association, has declared his intention to run for the position, while reports in the Spanish media indicate former Valencia president Manuel Llorente and former Real Madrid goalkeeper Cesar Sanchez also intend to stand.